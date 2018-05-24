From the May issue: National Charity League’s dynamic mother-daughter duos

The National Charity League is the country’s only service league that allows mother-daughter duos to serve their community together. The league strives to strengthen mother-daughter relationships through acts of community service, leadership development and various cultural activities. Through Baton Rouge’s River Road Chapter, girls are encouraged to participate throughout their high-school years.

“I don’t know of any other mother-daughter organization that provides this much collective community service in Baton Rouge, both in terms of the hours we serve and the number of organizations,” says Lisa Verma, River Road Chapter president. “It really fills the void between organizations for teenagers that are strictly social, and service organizations that are aimed at young working professionals.”

Members also team up with other partner philanthropies including Volunteers of America, Hope Ministries Food Pantry and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

