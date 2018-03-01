From the March issue: Anne Milneck’s mission to spice up the kitchen

In a world where perfectly plated food gets more attention than a perfectly cooked meal, one local woman is aiming to shift the focus back to the basics. Anne Milneck, owner of Red Stick Spice Company, says that cooking is at an all-time low due to the intimidating images of food perfection that grace our “feeds” daily. Red Stick Spice intends to restore cooking confidence among moms–and dads–throughout the Baton Rouge community through education, encouragement and a vast array of house-blended spices, oils and teas.

In 2013, Milneck purchased Red Stick Spice Company with a simple intention in mind. Through her house-blended spices, infused Californian olive oils and produce locally sourced from Luckett Farms and Fullness Organic Farm, Milneck brings families together around the table. “That’s the most important end result–gathering together,” she says.

Red Stick Spice is more than just a place to stock your spice cabinet. Milneck teaches classes that range from how to prepare the “Cajun Classics” to hosting a traditional “Sunday Supper.” Reconnecting with the past and moving toward using less waste leads people to cook more seasonally and connect with local farmers. For Milneck, these are the most important things, and the focus of many of her classes. Forget food Instagram perfection. “If you’re cooking at home and gathering with friends and family, you’re doing it right,” says Milneck.

