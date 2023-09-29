Best in class: Local spots to learn something new on a night out | By Sally Grace Cagle -

BellyFire Studios

It’s rare that ABC’s bachelor of the season takes one of his possible matches to a simple dinner and drinks. For one, it wouldn’t make for very exciting television. But also, experiences create memories and help foster a stronger connection. In the spirit of excitement, but without the cameras, our first night-out recommendation is all about getting your hands dirty. Whether you’re an experienced potter, just getting started with wheel-throwing or just want to paint a piece of pottery, BellyFire Studios has options for everyone. Grab your boyfriend and a bottle of wine for the Merlot and Mud class on Saturday, or bring your best friend to the Try Clay night on Friday. If you’d rather get all of your friends in on the fun, the studio is available for party rentals. bellyfirestudios.com

Red Stick Spice Company

Learn how to use sugar, spice and everything nice at one of the many cooking classes offered at Red Stick Spice Company. On the cooking class calendar, new and experienced chefs can find a wide variety of options, like a sushi workshop, jam and jelly canning class or—a staff favorite—cocktails, curries and cookies class. With hands-on teaching methods and delicious recipes, you’re sure to leave the class with a new favorite meal that you can make all by yourself. redstickspice.com

DIY Disco

Create your own craft while sipping on cocktails at DIY Disco. Open Thursday through Sunday, each session lasts up to three hours, depending on which of the 20 crafts you choose upon arrival for your reservation. Staff will deliver basic instructions and materials, and the rest is up to you and your creativity. For bottomless mimosas, sign up for the Saturday class at 11 a.m. or the Sunday class at noon. There’s also a happy hour class at 4 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. diydiscobr.com

Revolution Dance Company

Anyone else miss the old dance class days? Get nostalgic (and a good workout) at Revolution Dance Company’s weekly ballet and hip-hop classes for adults. De-stress on Monday with ballet teacher Donte Phillips from 8 to 9 p.m., or get your dance moves ready for the weekend with hip-hop teacher Julian Guillory on Thursdays from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. revolutiondanceco.com