From the June issue: Quiana Lynell takes to the spotlight full-time

Last August, after working for a decade in sales, and then as an elementary-school music teacher, local singer-songwriter Quiana Lynell decided to pursue recording and performing music full-time, a move that seemed only natural given her quality of success in Louisiana.

Growing up in a household where a capella choruses were a part of daily routine, Lynell began her music career writing songs to express her feelings about her complicated childhood. Now, her brazen vocals give life to her lyrics, the mark of a master who surely has only good things coming her way.

