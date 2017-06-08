From the June issue: How a Louisiana native brought his passion to paradise

Some people might think that a business venture launched from the blue beaches of Costa Rica is just an excuse for a bit more time in the sand and sun, and that may be true in some ways. But for Rich Major, a native of Venice, Louisiana, who has spend much of his life fishing at sea, his coastal villa in the small town of Manual Antonio is more than just a business—it’s a pastime he truly enjoys.

To become co-owner of Los Monos Sportfishing, Major joined forces with Diego Morales, a local he befriended during one of his first memorable trips to the island, and his friend from Lake Charles, Wayne Smith. Together, they purchased a boat and now offer a variety of travel packages and fishing trips, and even eco-adventures like whitewater rafting and ziplining. And now that the business has also become a family affair for Major, with his wife and children also involved in the operation, the job no longer feels like work.

“There is no part of this that is stressful to me,” says Major.

