From the July issue: A new home on the lakefront

The LSU lakes draw in joggers, kayakers, friends and families on a daily basis. For Sandra and Bill Balhoff, the lakes kept drawing them near, too. The idea of building a home for their big family to make memories in felt right here. Over the years, the lot that now belongs to the Balhoffs has had its fair share of construction, ultimately resulting in a beautiful creation put together by McMillin Interiors, Cockfield Jackson Architects and Alfred Roper Construction.

“This is the first house we have built, and we heard stories of how difficult and stressful a process it usually is,” says Sandra. “Our experience was not like this at all. The professionals that we used were so talented and worked so well together that it was actually a fun experience. We are blessed to have realized our dream.”

