From the January issue: Kick off Mardi Gras with Todd Graves

Todd Graves is more than just the energetic face behind everyone’s favorite chicken restaurant, Raising Cane’s. He is a dedicated Baton Rougean who sees his success as a chance to give back to the community that not only saw his entrepreneurial beginning but continues to create the memories that he holds dear.

“I feel comfortable, warm and inspired here. It’s a really special place. I love the culture and the people,” says Graves. “I could never be away from my friends and my family long enough to live anywhere else.”

Whether it be inspiring young minds through Lemonade Day or donating dinosaur fossils to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Todd’s goal is to share the blessings that his achievements have afforded him and his family. And this goal is no different with his newest endeavor–king of Washington D.C. Mardi Gras. For Todd, the honor yields more than just a sparkling celebration. Rather, the title motivates him to act as a liaison for Baton Rouge, inspiring others through the vibrant culture that characterizes the Capital City.

