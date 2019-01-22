From the January issue: David L. Harris’ journey through jazz

Traveling to festivals across the country, performing internationally, and singing in the birthplace of jazz, trombone and vocalist David L. Harris has achieved his goal of becoming a jazz musician. However, what began in the band room of Scotlandville Magnet High School has yet to reach its fruition, as Harris says he is still aspiring toward greater goals in the music world.

Preparing for his next album, Harris says his mindset has shifted from just creating good jazz music to revealing both his emotions and those of the people around him, putting a special focus on his African American heritage.

“A lot of kids that look like me think their history started with slavery,” notes Harris. “In school, that’s where they start. But it’s not true. Their ancestors were kings and queens and geniuses and architects. I’m trying to deliver that in my music, that everyone has a history and everyone matters.”

