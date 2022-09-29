ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from September

The transition from summer to fall readied all of us for a bit of a reset. But before we move on, we wanted to share five of inRegister’s most-clicked articles from the month of September. Check them out below to see if any of your favorites made the cut:

5. One mom’s mission to support preemie parents

In this heartwarming story, Kheri Monks gets candid about her challenges as a mother to three preemie babies. Because of this life-changing experience, Monks started The Preemie Mom Coach to support other mothers experiencing the same thing.

4. New stadium seating gives LSU fans a front-row view of the action

If you’re an LSU fan, you know how big of a deal good seating is. Being in a new section can make such a difference in your view of the game, so we decided to dig into LSU’s new front-row seats in Death Valley.

3. 10 questions with hand-embroidery business Sew Sweet by Mackensie

With new seasons come new fashions. But while you’re finding your own style for fall, don’t forget the little ones! Mackensie Heath, owner of Sew Sweet by Mackenzie, talked to us about her variety of hand-embroidered outfits for kids this season.

2. Room tour: A modern farmhouse living room with Southern flair

Is it time to do a bit of a home revamp? If so, inspiration can be found in this modern farmhouse living room designed by The Design Studio. Don’t stand there like a deer in the headlights—click the link above to see the stylistic breakdown.

1. From traditional to anything but, the home of Mike and Lexie Polito is a study in going bold

Why not go bold? Lexie and Mike Polito’s eclectic home takes plenty of risks–from pink lacquered kitchen cabinets to gold tile in the master bath. With interior design by Cole Baker of Maxie Home Interiors, this home is full of bright surprises. Click the title above to tour the home.