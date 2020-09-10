Gifts that give back: The Hope Shop’s eco-friendly product boxes

Since Hands Producing Hope‘s grand opening of its flagship storefront, The Hope Shop, earlier this summer, Baton Rougeans have benefitted from an up-close and personal approach to sustainable, charitable purchasing. Now, as social distancing sends more people than ever before to hunt for goods online—especially for goods that improve physical and psychological health—The Hope Shop has once more turned a corner, this time into deliverable packages filled with goodies for the home and body.

“We curated our Eco Boxes because making the switch to more sustainable living can be overwhelming and daunting,” says founder Rebecca Gardner. “We wanted to make it simple for people wanting to switch to ethically made and eco-friendly products. Changing small purchasing habits can make a large long-term impact!”

With options ranging from the (currently sold out) Women’s Eco Hygiene Bundle containing the likes of a bamboo toothbrush and natural deodorant, to the Eco Home Box filled with earth-friendly laundry strips and beeswax wrap, the small selections give consumers the chance to try a handful of items at once.

“The boxes are full of items we already have for sale in the shop and are discounted when bundled,” says Gardner. “We’ve curated different assortments of items to cater to different people’s needs.”

Every brand sold in The Hope Shop is ethically made, whether in the USA or abroad, with all profits benefitting Hands Producing Hope and the opportunities and education it provides to artisans around the world.

To see more, check out handsproducinghope.org.