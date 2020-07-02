Women supporting women: The Hope Shop finds a new home

When Hands Producing Hope came to fruition in 2012, founder Rebecca Gardner had no idea just how well received the mission would be in Baton Rouge. The nonprofit organization, which provides women from remote places like Rwanda and Costa Rica with dignified work as well as access to resources in health and education, has given people in the local community and beyond the opportunity to touch lives all over the world just by purchasing the handmade goods sold through The Hope Shop’s website and, now, in a new brick-and-mortar location.

After years of successful pop-up shops and trunk shows around Baton Rouge, Gardner knew it was time to establish a more permanent location for the mission to grow. Located on Government Street behind Circa 1857, the newly opened shop is filled with handmade products from homewares to clothing to cards created by artisan women across the world.

“All of the products sold by The Hope Shop are sourced and handmade by women in the Coppey Abajo village of Costa Rica, as well as on the Nkombo Island in Rowanda,” says Gardner.

The Hope Shop opened in the early weeks of June, after a months-long delay thanks to COVID-19. However, in the short time that the store’s location has been open, it has made a huge impact on the hearts of many.

“There is something really powerful about shopping your values and being connected to the maker,” explains Gardner. “The Hope Shop is a place where every customer is able to feel confident that their purchase is not only ethically made, but also gives back to our artisan and educational programs around the world.”

For more information on The Hope Shop and Gardner’s mission for Hands Producing Hope, visit the website here.