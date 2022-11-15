Bike for a cause at this weekend’s Gears & Beers BR pub crawl

On Sunday, November 20, Baton Rougeans will take to the streets of the Perkins Road corridor for Gears & Beers BR’s Charity Bike Ride and Pub Crawl, a first-of-its-kind event organized by founders Jason Brumfield and Jamey Satawa to benefit local nonprofit Front Yard Bikes. In this fundraiser for the nonprofit’s youth programs in biking, gardening and welding, cyclists will don matching event T-shirts and begin their journey at Perkins Road Community Park, taking off as a group along the LSU Lakes and stopping for refreshments at three partnering restaurants: Zippy’s, The Bulldog and SoLou.

Registration for this 21-and-up event closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, so click here to sign up. For more on Front Yard Bikes, check out our story from 2017.