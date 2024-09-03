From the Editors: Pam Bordelon Parties On | By Pam Bordelon -

“Why didn’t you tell me you were looking for a job?”

That simple question, asked by inRegister co-founder and co-publisher, Wanda Horn, completely changed my life. It set me on a 27-year journey that allowed me to attend every social event in the city, cross the threshold of gorgeous homes and meet a number of amazing people—all of whom touched my life in some way and many who became friends.

On my first day, October 4, 1993, I accompanied Wanda and partner Chris Russo Blackwood to the Baton Rouge Eye Bank’s Silver Coffee—all three of us wearing hats. They were known all around town as the “hat ladies.” Whenever a staff member covered an event or we all went somewhere together, we wore hats.

When the Battered Women’s Program held its first Women Chefs’ Showoff in the early 1990s, I lobbied hard for a story on domestic violence. It was somewhat of a turning point for inRegister as we began to shine a spotlight on why the fundraising galas we covered were more than just parties; the funds they raised were vitally important. It’s one of several milestones accomplished with inRegister of which I’m most proud.

I did the first story on Forum 35, now known as Forum 225. It was comprised of professionals under the age of 35 who wanted to make a difference in our community and many of them continue in leadership roles today. I did the first story on 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and had so much fun covering their galas throughout my career. The organization is comprised of professionals who mentor Black boys and live by their motto, “What They See Is What They’ll Be.” Their counterparts, so to speak, are members of the two chapters of The Links, Inc., who always welcomed me with open arms at their events.

I was the first to cover the Krewe of Apollo-Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras Bal Masque, shining a positive light on our LGBTQ community. Proceeds from this annual event benefit numerous charities for HIV/AIDS and children’s causes.

In 1996, we branched out with inRegister on the Air, a weekly show recapping all the parties we covered the past week, tours of homes and events on the horizon. There’s nothing like shooting video with a 20-pound Betacam on your shoulder while wearing a ballgown and high heels!

The show came to a halt, and our world turned upside down at the unexpected death of Wanda in March 1997. It was a trying and exhausting yet precious bonding time among the staff.

In January 2000, I left and went to WBRZ as a news producer but left at the end of summer when inRegister called me back as editor. It was like coming home.

The cherry on top of my 15 years with inRegister is the people. From my fellow staff members, who quickly became an extension of my family, to the celebrities (local, national and international) and average citizens who I got to rub shoulders with, every one of them enriched my life, and I’m proud I can call many of them friends. It was one heck of a ride!

Fond memories,

Pam Bordelon

Assistant Editor, 1993-1999; Editor, 2000-2008