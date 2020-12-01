From the December issue: The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation supports local nonprofits

Born right here in Louisiana during the Great Depression, Huey Wilson and his wife Angelina were not made indolent by the events in their upbringing. After building a business that would become the largest company headquartered in Baton Rouge, they turned their efforts to giving back with the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, a major grant-giving operation responsible for funding nonprofits making a difference in the city today.

The Wilsons originally sought to aid the most disadvantaged members of our community and strived to address the underlying social and economic causes. Today, the foundation works daily to progress local organizations in the areas of human services, healthcare, education and prison reentry.

