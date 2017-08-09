From the August issue: Best Dressed celebrates 50 years of fundraising and fun

Baton Rouge’s Best Dressed Ball has raised some $3.2 million for the American Cancer Society in its 50 years of operation, and has almost an equal number of stories to match—from Price LeBlanc famously throwing his hot sausages into the crowd during his runway debut to the time the event-production team brought in live animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo to complete that year’s Big Top circus theme. Or what about the year the models ran off the runway to escape in a helicopter, 007 style?

Though the ball today doesn’t involve helicopters and zoo animals, it still maintains its status as one of the city’s favorite social and charitable events of the year.

“Many of our community leaders and outstanding citizens have been nominated as Best Dressed and take pride in this incredible event,” says M’Elaine Jumonville, chair of this year’s event. “I am very proud of all the hard work we have accomplished over the last year to bring this event together.”

The 50th celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, with a live auction and the band ATL Groove Factory entertaining guests. Past participants will be recognized for their contributions, and planners are expecting another incredible night of celebrating and fundraising.

