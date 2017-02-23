From the February issue: Knock Knock Children’s Museum prepares to open its doors

Children deserve a lot of credit for the power of imagination, learning and growing more in one year than an adult would in five, and always being up for a new challenge. Soon the kids of our capital city will be able to explore that creativity in a world cultivated just for them, filled with activities that encourage discovery under the pretense of good old-fashioned fun.

Years in the making, Knock Knock Children’s Museum will open this summer, a three-acre wonderland containing several “learning zones” like the Paws & Claws Clinic, the Bubble Playground and Fish Tales, all of which allow children to explore the big world around them with hands-on interaction.

