From the February issue: The Faulkners celebrate 70 years of marriage

In an age of Hollywood tabloids and high divorce rates, even a 10-year marriage can seem like a shocking milestone. For others, 10 years is child’s play, barely a blip in a decades-long commitment like the one between Mary and Duke Faulkner, two Baton Rouge sweethearts who have been married for 70 years.

After meeting in high school and marrying with their parents’ permission at age 18, the Faulkners continued their education and built a life for themselves, eventually coming to Louisiana for Duke’s new job at LSU. Now, at their home in St. James Place, they’re known by the other residents for always holding hands wherever they go.

