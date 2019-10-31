Fall flowers for the win

Sure, it’s football season and fall is (finally) in the air. But today we are talking florals because ranunculus and roses are the real game changers when it’s time to score a beautiful scene. We caught up with Angela DiVincenti Babin to get insight into floral arrangements she created for a recent baby shower at Ducros Plantation outside of Thibodaux. Babin, an event planner, has always loved arranging her own florals and recently added this specialty to her company, Angela Marie Events.

“I’m a creative brain, so arranging flowers has always been essential to my event planning,” says Babin. “I love the textures and the colors. Florals are such a big element of any party, so they need to be spot on.”

Babin hit the spot at this event by importing amaryllis stems from Holland, mixing a wide variety of additional florals in complementary hues, and adding punches of blue throughout. She stocked the empty plantation (it’s being renovated) with furniture from Distressed Rentals out of New Orleans and created a welcoming scene picture-perfect for a party. Go big or go home seems to be the theme here, with flowers spilling off mantels and surrounding the catered fare. Take a look at the below pictures to plan a floral fete of your own.