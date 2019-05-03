Entertaining: A colorful Mother’s Day brunch

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we’ve been searching for fresh new ways to set an inspiring table. No need to look any further than the vibrant colors of spring in south Louisiana. Here, fuschia, purple, blush, citrus and yellow florals set a richly hued tone for a lively ladies’ brunch at The Crown Bistro in The Royal Standard. The details are delightful, but the purpose is to celebrate the people.

“Life is so busy. It’s great to plan a special lunch with your gal pals and make it fun,” says Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events. “Pretty invitations get people excited about the party. And I love a tasty cocktail to make it special.”

RESOURCES

Event planner: Angela Marie Events

Paper décor: Lauren Haddox Design

Florals: Fiore

Location, food and truffles: The Crown Bistro

