Easter at home: How to celebrate in quarantine

With COVID-19 and the ever-escalating situation occupying the majority of people’s attention, Easter has arrived devoid of fanfare. Unthinkable is the image of Jesus arriving in Jerusalem to crowds of admirers who were most certainly not practicing social distancing. Instead, palm branches on closed doors have become a symbol of unity and hope in a city–and world–faced with an uncertain future.

As we move into the final days before Jesus’ resurrection, however, we can’t think of a better time to observe a holiday focused on new life and everlasting hope. That’s why we’re endorsing a Sunday celebration devoid of pandemic conversation, even if it is just with the people you have been locked indoors with for the last month. According to Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events, this unique situation offers an opportunity to reflect on what is truly important: family and the meaning of the season.

“This go-round, people don’t need all the fluff,” explains the party planner who is known for her intricately themed weddings and events. “Easter is supposed to be about Jesus. I think we’re going to realize maybe we don’t need bigger and better. Having each other healthy is all we need.”

With stores operating in a very limited capacity, the materialism that unfortunately takes hold during any holiday season is gone. Instead, in an effort to limit outside contact, people are getting crafty and returning to a simpler time when Instagram and Pinterest standards weren’t paramount.

“I think the positive to come out of this is that usually we are all so fast-paced,” says Babin, who notes that casual is king this Easter. “Kids just want to be with their parents, who they usually only get to see in downtime between school, activities and work. Doing activities with them is a huge deal. That’ll make the holiday.”

Read on for our’s and Babin’s tips for activities, food and more that might end up making this the best Easter yet.

Make Easter sugar cookies.

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. baking powder

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, mix together dry ingredients and slowly add to cream mixture until fully incorporated. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured countertop, and roll out to desired thickness. Using desired cookie cutters, cut out shapes, placing them on a non-stick baking mat.

Bake in preheated oven for 7 to 10 minutes or until edges begin to turn light brown. Decorate as desired.

Hone your own floral skills.

Babin is planning to put a wreath together using magnolia leaves and blooms from her own backyard. Collecting florals and greenery from your yard or neighborhood is a fun activity for the whole family.

However, if the options in your yard aren’t all you’re hoping for, Shipt and other delivery services can deliver blooms for you to arrange for your door or table. Click here for Bubbles & Blooms’ floral designing tips.

Host an egg hunt.

This is a no-brainer. Don’t have plastic eggs? Avoid the store by having kids DIY their own versions out of paper or other household items. Share your homemade eggs by tagging @inRegister on Instagram.

Crawfish, of course.

Because what else do you eat on Easter? Even if you can’t have your entire extended family over for a boil, we still think these Creole crustaceans deserve the place of honor on your plate. Either pick up some pre-boiled, boil yourself or whip up your favorite crawfish recipe. While Babin says she’ll be making crawfish étouffée, we’re partial to pasta.

Holly Clegg’s Crawfish Fettuccine

1 lb. fettuccine

3 Tbsp. butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 green bell peppers, seeded and chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups skim milk

½ lb. light pasteurized cheese spread

2 lbs. crawfish tails

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 bunch green onions, chopped (optional)

Cook fettuccine according to package directions, omitting oil and salt. Drain; set aside. In a large nonstick pot, melt butter and sauté onion, green pepper, red pepper and garlic until tender. Add flour, stirring until mixed. Gradually add milk, stirring until smooth. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add crawfish, parsley, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne. Toss with pasta. Sprinkle with green onions if desired.

Makes 8-10 servings.

For #TeamHolly recipes and tips, visit thehealthycookingblog.com.

Paper plates for the win.

For Babin, this year is about keeping it casual. Ditch the china and order some themed paper plates from a local store. The Queen Bee and The Keeping Room have some pretty adorable options.

Take a selfie with the Easter Bunny.

This Saturday, April 11, local toy company Tatro is hosting a drive-thru version of traditional Easter Bunny photos at Mestizo. From 2 to 5 p.m., parents and kids are welcome to get selfies with the Bunny himself and pick up gift bags, which have been curated with the help of many local businesses. Talk about a social distancing innovation! Reserve your spot at the event page here.

How are you planning to celebrate? Share your ideas in the comments below.