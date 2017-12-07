From the December issue: Five philanthropic females

Lexlee Overton, Neelima Reddy, Terri Gerace, Dorothy Kemp and Robbie Phillabaum are more than meets the eye. Working tirelessly to contribute to the health, safety and joy of the Baton Rouge community and beyond, these women have dedicated their lives, and free time, to those in need. While all work with different organizations ranging from Overton’s own safety awareness foundation Lexlee’s Kids to Gerace’s work with Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, these women are serving a common goal–good.

“No effort toward good is too small,” says Kemp, who volunteers as the Kiwanis advisor for the Lee High School Key Club, among other leadership roles. “You may not be able to give a ton of time or a ton of money toward a cause, but just know that any effort is definitely making a difference in the lives of the community that you want to serve.”

By telling their stories, Overton, Reddy, Gerace, Kemp and Phillabaum hope to not only spread awareness for their causes, but also spark inspiration in readers to seek out the causes that resonate in their hearts and communities. While these women stand as role models through their tireless work for others, they are shining examples of the fact that “no effort is too small,” as Kemp states.

To read more about inRegister’s 2017 Women with a Cause, check out the cover story from inRegister’s December issue, on newsstands now.