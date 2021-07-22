Creative cocktails for toasting Tokyo 2020

It’s finally here. After a long year of waiting, the world is coming together once again, and we couldn’t be more excited. If you picked up a copy of inRegister this month, you may have noticed this sophisticated and spirited Olympics-themed celebration curated by Angela Marie Events. And while all the elements are equally fabulous, we haven’t been able to get the iconic Olympic rings made out of delicate coupe glasses out of our heads. So much so that we employed the help of local Instagram mixologist Katherine Roberts of @cocktails_with_katherine to give us her suggestions for what to fill those glasses with.

Read on for her recipes for six out-of-the-box cocktail ideas that draw on both Olympic and Tokyo theming.

Olympic Flame

Ingredients:

1 nectarine with skin removed

2 SunGold kiwis

½ oz. simple syrup

½ oz. fresh lime juice

¾ oz. Chinola passionfruit liqueur

1 ½ oz. Haitian rum

1 oz. grenadine

½ oz. high-proof alcohol

Ice

Remove skins from nectarine and kiwis. Dice and place in a blender. Add simple syrup, lime juice, Chinola passionfruit liqueur, Haitian rum and ice. Blend until smooth. Pour grenadine into cocktail glass. Slowly add frozen mixture until the glass is full. Flip lime half inside out, add high-proof alcohol, and place on top of frozen mixture. Light high-proof alcohol and express with lime zest or cinnamon.

Gold Medal

Ingredients:

2 oz. Japanese whiskey

¾ oz. honey syrup

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 ⁄ 3 red plum

Medium gold sprinkles

Rim lowball glass with honey and cover with gold sprinkles. Cut a thin, round slice of plum and set aside for garnish. Dice a few pieces of plum and add to a shaker with lemon juice. Muddle, adding the honey syrup and Japanese whiskey. Add ice and shake for 40 seconds. Strain into a chilled lowball glass over a large ice cube and plum slice.

Olympic Flag

Ingredients:

Sugar and food coloring, or colored sprinkles

Fresh lemon juice

Champagne or prosecco

Separate sugar into five bowls and color with food coloring. Rim each flute with lemon juice and dip into colored sugar. Fill with Champagne or prosecco and enjoy.

Cherry Blossom

Ingredients:

3 sweet red cherries

2 oz. chilled Tyku sake

2 dashes cherry bitters

1 dash old fashioned bitters

4 oz. Fever Tree ginger beer

Remove stems and pits from cherries and dice. Combine cherries and bitters in a shaker and muddle. Add Tyku sake and ice. Shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass with pebble ice, and top with ginger beer.

Party in the USA

Ingredients:

Blueberries

Strawberries

3 oz. Wheatley vodka

5 oz. Topo Chico

Dice strawberries and freeze in ice cube trays with blueberries. Combine Wheatley vodka and Topo Chico in a Collins glass. Add strawberry and blueberry ice cubes.

Japanese Delight

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hendrick’s gin

¾ oz. Joto yuzu liqueur

½ oz. simple syrup

¼ oz. teaspoon vanilla extract

2 dashes orange bitters

2 oz. Topo Chico

Combine Hendrick’s gin, Joto yuzu liqueur, simple syrup, vanilla extract and orange bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake for 30 to 40 seconds, then strain into a cocktail glass. Top with Topo Chico.

Which drinks will you be whipping up for the opening ceremony tomorrow, July 23? Share your Olympics celebrations with us by tagging @inregister on Instagram.