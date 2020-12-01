Come together: Locals who worked to make a difference this year

This year has been anything but ordinary. With all the challenges the local and global community has faced over the last months, it’s been the stories of the people and organizations that have stepped up in service to the dear neighbor that has kept up our faith.

To spotlight some of those who have done their best at giving back this year, we’re taking a look back at a few of the local residents and groups that we featured over the past year.

Established to combat the issue of childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, Mighty Moms was created by founders Beth McCormick and Dawn Birdsong to educate others about hunger while providing children with food and hygiene throughout the year. In light of COVID-19, the Might Moms team has increased their efforts to lend a helping hand by teaming up with local churches and businesses to provide meals to others and placing “Give and Take” barrels at local businesses where families can take what they need.

In response to COVID-19, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge launched its Artist Talks series to allow creatives to connect remotely with others in the community. These conversations spur discussions surrounding making art in the pandemic and offering solutions as to what can be done. In addition, the Arts Council’s Creative Relief program, which was founded in 2016, offers financial aid and resources to local artists. Currently, all projects and efforts are geared toward COVID-19 relief.

This year, inRegister’s food columnist/cookbook author Aimee Broussard brought out her sewing machine to join the nationwide program Sew You Care. She served as captain of the local chapter by creating and distributing masks around Louisiana. Since she dusted off her sewing machine, Broussard continues to sew to provide masks and other material for nonprofits such as Ryan’s Case for Smiles.

To aid businesses struggling due to the obstacles posed by COVID-19, local businessman and owner of Raising Cane’s Todd Graves is making a difference with the reality docuseries, Restaurant Recovery. The project involves Graves traveling across the country to help restaurants by teaming up with business experts and popular celebrities looking to make a difference.