From ‘Daily Report’: Todd Graves brings aid to restaurants with new docuseries

Todd Graves, the local businessman and owner of Raising Cane’s, is heading to television to make a difference with his reality docuseries, Restaurant Recovery. According to Daily Report, the series will document Graves as he travels across the country to help restaurants struggling to overcome the effects COVID-19 had on their businesses. The show will also feature popular celebrities and business experts eager to assist Graves in helping featured restaurants bounce back.

“I know the challenges of keeping a small business going and I want to help these great independent restaurants that have so much soul and really make a community special,” says Graves.

The show will begin filming in August and continue until the end of the year as more communities and economies begin to find some since of normalcy while reopening. Projected filming cities include New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami, Baton Rouge, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver and Atlanta, amongst others. As of today, the show’s production team has not decided on a network partnership to air the show; however, we will continue to update as we learn more.

