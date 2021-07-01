Five local celebs you can connect with on Cameo

Kim Mulkey

Head coach for LSU Women’s Basketball

Living in Baton Rouge means being surrounded by plenty of Tigers—Lady Tigers included.

A.J. Andrews

Pro softball player and former inRegister cover star

When we covered A.J. Andrews back in 2018, she was just taking off as one of the biggest sports stars to come from LSU, thanks to becoming the first woman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Lolo Jones

Three-time Winter and Summer Olympian in track and field + bobsledding

Once an All-American hurdler for LSU, Jones has since become one of the few athletes who has competed in both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former LSU All-American linebacker

From one major sports team to another, this popular player is one of the pricer celebrities on Cameo, but for the right fan, he just might be worth it.

Alan Faneca

NFL Hall of Famer and former LSU Tigers All-American offensive guard

Since winning a Superbowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers is probably one of the high points in life, Faneca donates his earnings from Cameo to charity.