Five local celebs you can connect with on Cameo
Maybe you’ve seen them reposted on friends’ social media feeds before: childhood icons like Melissa Joan Hart or comedian-actors like The Office’s Brian Baumgartner wishing said friend—by name!—a happy birthday, or maybe a happy anniversary. A baby announcement, even. And with an uncanny amount of detail. For a moment you can’t believe that your friends run in such famous circles, but a little digging reveals the magic behind the messages.
It all comes from Cameo, the video-sharing website which took off during the last year as a way for regular folks to request personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. The animals of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo recently jumped on the bandwagon, with flamingos, pygmy goats and giraffes offering “their” messages to kids all over the city, but a series of searches will also turn up other Baton Rouge celebrities who, for a small fee, will say a few words to make someone’s day. After a simple search, here are just some of the city’s sporty celebs we found on the popular site:
Kim Mulkey
Head coach for LSU Women’s Basketball
Living in Baton Rouge means being surrounded by plenty of Tigers—Lady Tigers included.
A.J. Andrews
Pro softball player and former inRegister cover star
When we covered A.J. Andrews back in 2018, she was just taking off as one of the biggest sports stars to come from LSU, thanks to becoming the first woman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Lolo Jones
Three-time Winter and Summer Olympian in track and field + bobsledding
Once an All-American hurdler for LSU, Jones has since become one of the few athletes who has competed in both the Winter and Summer Olympics.
Devin White
Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former LSU All-American linebacker
From one major sports team to another, this popular player is one of the pricer celebrities on Cameo, but for the right fan, he just might be worth it.
Alan Faneca
NFL Hall of Famer and former LSU Tigers All-American offensive guard
Since winning a Superbowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers is probably one of the high points in life, Faneca donates his earnings from Cameo to charity.
