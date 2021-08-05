Get to know the 2021 Best Dressed Ball honorees

The Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, benefitting the American Cancer Society, is back in person for its 54th anniversary. After going online last year, the 2021 honorees are bringing their philanthropic spirits and impeccable style to the Raising Cane’s River Center stage this August 14.

Highlighting each of the 20 men and women, we took a dive into the individual style of each honoree, as well as his or her personal reasons for supporting the advancement of cancer research and awareness. Read it all in the August cover story of inRegister, on newsstands now.