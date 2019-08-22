From the August issue: Albert Nolan brings the wow factor to his home

Albert Nolan knows how to wow the crowd. As a designer and owner of Nolan-Kimble Interiors, as well as an actor with Theatre Baton Rouge, artistic expression dictates every aspect of Nolan’s life. So when it came to decorating his new home in The Preserve at Harveston, he knew his choices could be anything but ordinary.

Working to transform the house in the new development, Nolan brought in warm tones, along with a slew of antique accents, like a Louis XVI-style oval table snagged from an online auction. Tying everything together with eye-catching wallpapered walls and imposing chandeliers, the home has gone from a blank canvas to an ideal getaway for Nolan.

“I have loved it out here, and I’ve watched it grow,” he says. “I feel like I’m on vacation. It’s very serene.”

