From the April issue: Wheelchair tennis draws the best to Baton Rouge

Don’t be fooled—although its players roll instead of run, the athletes behind the Capital City’s wheelchair tennis scene come with an international reputation.

Just last March, the Paula G. Manship YMCA played host to the 28th annual Cajun Classic, a Level 1 wheelchair tennis tournament that attracted 115 professional and amateur players from 19 countries and 23 states. With only one difference separating it from more conventional play—the ball can bounce twice, not once, before it must be returned—the technique, stamina, speed and reflexes of these athletes make the sport a thrill to watch.

This year’s event featured 13 top International Tennis Federation stars, as well as nine amateur Baton Rouge players.

To learn more about how Baton Rouge’s popular tennis scene expands beyond the boundaries of convention, check out our article from the April issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.