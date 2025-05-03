A local nonprofit is helping children grow with confidence by providing everyday essentials

“When I think about how much Blossom has grown since its inception, I know it wouldn’t be possible without the huge community effort,” she says. “I had no idea how fast the foundation would grow when it began, but it’s so unique in what it provides.”

Along with providing essential items, Blossom also equips children and families with skills that help them build confidence and a stronger future through forums, which offer opportunities to explore topics such as self-care, healthy hygiene and habits, social media etiquette, and through a partnership with Brooks Thompson Consulting, financial literacy.

While Smith is the founder and executive director of Blossom, she credits community partnerships like this one with allowing her foundation to thrive. “We’ve gotten so much support through fundraisers, individual givers, local churches, community partners and more,” she says. “They all play a major role in helping us tremendously to grow so we can continue giving back.”

And along with community support, Smith says it is her faith that has kept her going. “You don’t realize how much it takes to build a nonprofit,” she explains. “It’s through my faith that I was able to begin Blossom and continue growing it since then.”