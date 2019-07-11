From the July Issue: Rescued by rescues

Sometimes when we humans need some extra support, an unlikely, four-legged hero can save the day. From fetching medication to monitoring health and anxiety levels or providing companionship, rescue-service animals have the ability to make all the difference.

This story from the July issue follows the story of both a nine-year-old boy with Edwards syndrome, as well as a former law enforcement deputy suffering from PTSD. And while the two individuals could not be more different, each of their lives are touched irrevocably by the dogs they rescued. One a maltipoo and one a pitbull, both dogs find their purpose with their adoptive owners, making it clear the divine nature of every individual’s path.

