15 more things to do along 30A

If you’re a faithful reader (or just a 30A frequenter), you might remember this story from the inRegister archives. A few years ago, we chronicled just a few of our favorite things to do in the communities along Florida’s Scenic Highway 30A. Over the past few years, though, expansion has continued in the area and there are even more exciting activities to enjoy during a trip there. To help enhance your next vacation—or maybe even inspire one—we rounded up a new list of things to do. Read on for all of our suggestions.

1. Dine in a cabana at The Grove 30A.

Just opened in mid-May, this restaurant delivers a whole new outdoor dining experience. With lounge-worthy outdoor furniture, groups large and small can enjoy brunch in their own dedicated area, all while listening to live music.

2. View art from a different perspective at the Underwater Museum of Art.

The first of its kind in the United States, this underwater sculpture garden–which changes annually–offers a whole new way to enjoy art in addition to providing homes for many varieties of marine life.

Travel tip: The works are around 60 feet underwater. To view them at depth, you must be a certified scuba diver. However, snorkelers can also view the art from above.

3. Indulge in a craft cocktail at NEAT.

With names like “Spirited Away,” “Driving Me Nuts” and “Mother of Dragons,” the cocktails at this Alys Beach hot spot are as fun to say as they are to drink. Stop in on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. to add live music to your happy hour experience.

4. Take the family fishing on the Stelluna.

Captain and father Judah Barbee is behind this fun-for-the-whole-family deep sea fishing charter. Check out his website to see what fish you can expect to see, or maybe catch.

5. Get that bread at Black Bear Bread Co.

This bakery and coffee shop is known for its fresh-baked bread. However, it offers artisan dishes all day that utilize seasonal produce. Get your mouth watering over the full menu here.

6. Add to your jewelry box with The Salty Sparrow.

This jewelry line exudes beachside cool and is a favorite of locals. Available all along 30A, check out the retailers and full collection here.

7. Kayak on the coastal dune lakes.

The beach is great but these rare bodies of water–only found in a few select places across the globe–are worth checking out. Located in several of the local state parks, these calm brackish waters are the ideal locale for a family kayak trip.

8. Live large at Hotel Effie Sandestin’s Ara rooftop pool and lounge.

The only public rooftop pool on the Emerald Coast, this glamorous spot is just a stone’s throw from the seaside beach communities of 30A and well worth the drive. The rooftop doesn’t just feature a pool but also cabanas (of course), giant chess, the occasional yoga class and a full-time bar.

9. Try a stuffed avocado at The Green Stream.

One of the many Airstream eateries in Seaside, this health-conscious restaurant offers smoothies, acai bowls and our personal favorite, a stuffed avocado dish that utilizes one of the best superfoods.

10. Shake it like a cocktail shaker at a private mixology class with Better Together Beverage.

Bored of the same old mixed drink? This service is about mixing it up, literally. Great for a girls’ trip or any group of interested adults, this class will teach some new and very useful skills, plus some alcohol-themed trivia too.

11. Have a dinner party.

But we’re not talking about whipping up some spaghetti. Sushi by Jeff is a private chef that will come to your beach house and chop up the raw fish right in your kitchen. Talk about the perfect way to avoid the dinner rush!

12. Support small businesses at the Seaside Farmers Market.

Running from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. each Saturday and Sunday in Seaside’s Town Square, this market features everything from fresh vegetables to kombucha. Scroll through the event’s Facebook page to get a preview of all the vendors.

13. Check out local art…on land.

Don’t want to dive to see some art? No problem. There are plenty of galleries located up and down the highway. One eye-catching artist, Andy Saczynski, even has his art featured on a few YOLO boards. Check out his work here.

14. Have an adult Capri-Sun at Blue Mabel.

Beachside bar Blue Mabel has come up with the perfect way to upgrade the drinks in your beach cooler. By utilizing recyclable and reusable pouches, craft cocktails (with monikers like “Redneck Riviera” and “Keep on Passion Me By”) are easily taken to-go.

15. Take some family photos.

This isn’t exactly a groundbreaking suggestion. However, in the hands of a professional, it can be. Quality photos that allow every person in your party to be pictured (aka no one standing behind the lens) are always worth the investment. Some photographers to consider are Erica Lambert, Kaylie B. Poplin and Dear Wesleyann.

What are your favorite things to do on Scenic Highway 30A?