Stretch it out around the city at these free yoga classes

If you’re just starting your fitness journey, you may not want to commit to a yoga studio membership until you know it’s something you’ll enjoy. Luckily, a few local instructors offer free classes, so you can get a feel for their style and difficulty level. Click on the links below to sign up before they fill up.

Yoga Around the Fountain with Fit 365

September 2, 8:15-9:15 a.m.

Perkins Rowe

Morning yoga around the Perkins Rowe fountain is returning this Saturday. Fit 365 is bringing back this popular free event, but space is limited. To reserve your spot, go to Perkins Rowe events.

Yoga on Tap 

Every Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.

Tin Roof Brewery

Enjoy an evening of stretching with up to 50 like-minded yogis at this free class. Stop by the tap room and grab an IPA, APA or Ale beer from the Tin Roof’s rotating collection. Check out the yoga instructor for this event here.

Jolie Pearl Yoga Club

Every Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

North Boulevard Town Square

Take it downtown for yoga on the Town Square across the street from Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. Yoga instructor Tami Ringe leads this outdoor event. Stay afterwards for a complimentary happy hour all night for yoga club attendees.

