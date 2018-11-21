Our guide to Black Friday in Baton Rouge

When it comes to getting the best deals, it’s all about strategy. Like that trip to Disney World, Black Friday shopping requires a detailed itinerary in order to ensure you hit all the places that mean the most. To help you on your Christmas shopping mission, we broke down some of the best sales from local businesses and when the best deals will be available:

Start here:

Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa is kicking off its Black Friday at 7 a.m. Friday, with 30% off entire purchases until 8 a.m.; a Bank Your Botox event, which allows you to purchase units for $9 for use throughout the year; and the chance to have your entire purchase comped. From 8 to 9 a.m., every purchase enters your name into a giveaway for a free spa day, and the Bank Your Botox event continues with $10 per unit. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., every purchase over $100 gets a free candle, and the Bank Your Botox continues with units at $11. In addition to all of this, if you spend $500 or more all day, you get to pull a surprise ball with prizes from free Botox to spa services and more.

Hemline Highland Road is opening bright and early at 8 a.m. Friday, with 40% off until 9 a.m., 30% off until 10 a.m., and 20% off until 11 a.m.

Giggles is hosting its first-ever “beat the clock” sale Friday, with 30% off from 8 to 9 a.m., 20% off from 9 to 10 a.m., and 10% off from 10 to 11 a.m.

All clothing at Rodéo Boutique will be on sale starting at 8 a.m. Friday, with special “beat the clock” deals.

Bustle is turning Black Friday white with a special White Friday Sale. The shop will open at 8 a.m., with those appointments getting 20% off, 9 a.m. appointments getting 15% off, and regular hours appointments getting 10% off. Tickets for the sale are available here.

Simply Chic Boutique is hosting a “beat the clock” sale Friday with select merchandise 50% off from 9 to 10 a.m., 40% off from 10 to 11 a.m., and 30% off from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Posh is opening its doors at 9 a.m. Friday for “beat the clock” sales plus mimosas. Entire purchases with no exclusions will be 40% off from 9 to 10 a.m., 30% off from 10 to 11 a.m., 20% off from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 15% off from 12 to 2 p.m.

All day Friday:

Hemline Towne Center is offering 20% off the entire store, as well as a 50%-off sale rack.

Carriages is offering 25% off storewide.

Lulu & Bean is giving away free bath bombs to the first 20 paying customers, as well as offering 20% off on its resale collection and 10% off on new toys and gifts.

Both NK Boutique locations are offering 20% off storewide, with some exclusions, Friday and Saturday.

The Keeping Room is leaving the discounts up to the draw by having customers do a blind selection for the savings they receive.

Southern Sophisticate is offering 10% off entire purchases and the chance to win a $50 gift card when you bring in three or more non-perishable items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. This deal will run through December 31.

All shoes and handbags are 30% off at Head Over Heels.

Tangerine is offering 30% off all jeans, jackets and sweaters.

At Oh Baby!, all pajamas and coats, as well as select Christmas items, are 20% off.

Mint is hosting a sidewalk sale with clothing markdowns through Saturday, as well as 20% off Lauren Barksdale Hill limited edition prints and acrylic blocks

Edit by LBP is marking all its sale items down to 75% off, as well as offering 50% off all fall/winter shoes, excluding three pairs of resort shoes and Tkees.

LD Linens and Décor is offering 20% off custom orders and 20% off storewide.

Victoria’s Toy Station is hosting a storewide sale, with 20% off everything.

This weekend through next Friday, November 30, I Do Bridal Couture is hosting its Winter Sample Sale, with gowns starting at $499, up to 75% off samples, as well as the chance to win up to 15% off new gown orders and accessories when you pull a snowflake. Make an appointment online here, or call the store at 225-361-0377.

End here:

SoSis is doing Black Friday in reverse, with 15% off from noon to 3 p.m., 20% off from 3 to 5 p.m., and 30% off from 5 to 7 p.m.

Shop from home:

Wanderlust by Abby is sharing its team’s favorites with 20% off on all candles, denim, maxi dresses and jackets in store or with the code FAVFRIDAY20. The store will also be doing a spend more, save more promotion, with $5 off when you spend $50 (BLACKFRIDAY5), $10 off when you spend $100 (BLACKFRIDAY10), $15 off when you spend $150 (BLACKFRIDAY15), $20 off when you spend $200 (BLACKFRIDAY20), $25 off when you spend $250 (BLACKFRIDAY25), and $30 off when you spend $300 (BLACKFRIDAY30).

Tread BR is offering 10 classes for $100 with the code BLACKFRIDAY. The promotion is available through December 1.

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 22, and running through Saturday, November 24, P3 Boutique is hosting a huge sale across its site, as well as 20% off on Black Friday when you use the code BLKFRI.

Mini Sands Boutique is starting Black Friday early with deals kicking off tomorrow, Thursday, Novmeber 22, with 30% off all orders, free shipping and special flash sales. The deals will run through Cyber Monday, November 26.

Bonus: Small Business Saturday

While Lamps & Lighting will be closed on Black Friday, the store will be open for Small Business Saturday, with 20% off storewide.

Time Warp is offering 20% off storewide for Small Business Saturday.

H Kyle Boutique, Body Sculpt Barre Studio, REB-L Creative, and Lizzie Mechelle Jewelry are hosting Sculpt, Sip and Shop to celebrate Small Business Saturday and H Kyle’s third birthday. The event, which will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a free community barre class to start the day, followed by mimosas, shopping and more. Visit the event page here to reserve your spot.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is hosting a Mimosas and Macramé Ornaments class. The event is $20 to attend but does not require registration. In addition to the class, there will also be giveaways, raffles and shopping. For more information, visit the event page here.