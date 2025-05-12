Music in the Gardens May 12, 2025 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint Music in the Gardens was hosted at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens on May 8. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The Life of a Single... The Life of a Single Mom Luncheon was hosted at the Lod Cook Conference Center on May Manners of the Heart’s Art... Manners of the Heart's Art of the Heart event was held at the City Club of Baton Rouge on May An Evening at Windrush An Evening at Windrush was held at Windrush Garden in the Louisiana State University Rural Life Dancing For Big Buddy Dancing for Big Buddy was held at the Louisiana State University Pete Maravich Assembly Center on The Salvation Army’s Shield of... The Salvation Army hosted its Shield of Hope Fundraiser on April 23 at the Manship TRENDING STORIESHomesIn one of Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhoods,… "I kind of think that art doesn’t have to just…FeaturesA petite, new event venue promises down-home comfort Baton Rouge’s newest event venue aims to be a home…