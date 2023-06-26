Celebrate this year’s hot Fourth of July with these cool events | By Ryn Lakvold -

Put on your red, white, blue and sunscreen for these outdoor Fourth of July events around town. Enjoy the celebrations from day to night, including parades, concerts and firework shows.

Keep reading for more details about the Independence Day festivities happening in Baton Rouge, and click the links for more information.

Tsunami & LSU Museum of Art Fourth of July Extravaganza

Celebrate July 4 downtown with food, drinks and great views of the Capital City. Tsunami & LSU Museum of Art are hosting a party with access to the Shaw Center River Terrace, which offers breathtaking views of the fireworks over the river. You can secure your spot early by purchasing tickets here.

Baton Rouge Concert Band’s July Fourth Concert

Jam out at a free performance of patriotic classics, Big Band favorites and marches by the Baton Rouge Concert Band at the Main Library at Goodwood. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. on July 4 and wraps up at 8:30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring water and hydrate to beat the Louisiana heat.

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

Mardi Gras may be over, but the parades still keep rolling. The Kenilworth Civic Association will sponsor Baton Rouge’s 51st annual Independence Day Parade on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. Prep by packing up all of your parade necessities and a patriotic spirit. For more details about the event route, click here.

Fireworks Extravaganza at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Wear your red, white and blue to the L’Auberge fireworks show on July 4 for multiple party options, including the lawn viewing party that’s open to all ages. Performances from Capitol City Soul and Geaux DJ will keep you feeling festive all night. More information about the party can be found here.