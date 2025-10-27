Blue Ribbon Soirée 2025 October 27, 2025 |By Kamryn Tramonte - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The 14th annual Blue Ribbon Soirée was held at the Renaissance Hotel on October 26. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Louisiana Key Academy’s Get on... The Louisiana Key Academy held its annual Get on The Bus fundraiser on October 16 at the Adult Literacy Advocates’ Annual Scrabble... Adult Literacy Advocates held its annual Scrabble Challenge at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel on October The Weekender’s Ball brings food,... Don your boogie shoes and feast on small plates at this new Celebrate Halloween with Knock Knock... Knock Knock Children's Museum will host a special Halloween event filled with family fun on Friday, LSU Manship School of Mass... A celebration honoring the life and legacy of Civil Rights cold case journalist Stanley Nelson will TRENDING STORIESFeaturesSeen & Heard: Fashion and philanthropy come… 20 local men and women are coming together to raise…HomesAn inside look at LSU’s new University House Kenneth Brown transformed the new residence into a symbolic space…