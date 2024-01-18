Annie Oakley (from the Cowboys and Indians series), 1986 by Andy Warhol. Photo courtesy The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./ Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Pop art is on display at the LSU Museum of Art through March

Whether you’re an art connoisseur or not, you’re sure to recognize the best-known works of Andy Warhol and the pop art movement he was such an integral part of.

If you want a refresher, the LSU Museum of Art is showcasing 36 original prints by Warhol and over 60 works by his contemporaries in the museum’s newest exhibition, titled Andy Warhol/Friends & Frenemies: Prints from the Cochran Collection. On exhibit from January 11 to March 31, the installation features popular artists from the 1960s through the 1990s, including Robert Rauschenberg, Roy Lichtenstein and Helen Frankenthaler.

Known for experimenting with imagery, styles and materials, the more than 90 works of abstract and impressionistic prints are both eye-catching and thought-provoking. The pieces allude to the cultural and societal shifts that swept across America as the country emerged from the 1960s. The show includes examples of abstract expressionism, pop art, neo-expressionism, conceptualism and minimalism.

 

For more information on the exhibit, click here.

