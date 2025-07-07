On Exhibit: Two local artists join forces in a new exhibition | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Louisiana is home to many of the best artists in the country, known for their works that reflect the culture, creatures and landscapes that make Louisiana unique. Now, two local artists are capturing the beauty of our state in a collaborative exhibition titled Plein Wild.

Leslie Charleville of L.Charleville Studios and Ellen Ogden of Ello Artist will showcase the exhibition this Friday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a free reception open to the public at Julien Poydras Center in New Roads.

The artists’ shared love for the process, paint-stained hands, quiet moments outdoors, and being fully present in the experience of making inspired this exhibition, they said in a joint statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Charleville (@lcharlevillestudios)

“Plein Wild is the story of two artists who work differently but think the same,” Charleville explains. “‘Plein’ for Ellen, who captures landscapes and light in bold expressive strokes. ‘Wild’ for me, printing the creatures of the coast with all their textures and truths.”

The exhibition will be on view through September. Learn more about the opening event and collaboration online here. Learn more about Leslie Charleville in this feature from the inRegister archives.