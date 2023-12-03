On Exhibit: ‘Mirror Mirror’ at the LSU Museum of Art | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Artist Danny Rozin’s mirrors may not answer the question of “Who is the fairest of them all,” but they still offer a sense of magic. The Israeli-American digital artist is known for his displays that utilize cameras, motors and various software to create interactive, moving sculptures that make the viewer part of the art itself.

Hiding the mechanics that power the “software mirrors,” the installations give viewers the chance to see themselves in a new way, as their likeness is reflected back through unexpected objects from pegs to fans to, in some cases, Troll dolls. And through March 3, Baton Rougeans will have the chance to experience Rozin’s interactive, digital creations as four of his works will be on display at the LSU Museum of Art.

“This is the first time that the LSU Museum of Art has done a truly new media exhibition,” LSU MOA chief curator and director of programs Michelle Schulte says. “We want to help people explore how technology creates art.”

For years, Schulte has thought about the innovative work of Rozin, who was part of the first wave of digital artists in the 2000s. Schulte first showed his work at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, Georgia, at the start of that initial phase of interest in the discipline. When she came to LSU MOA in 2022, Rozin was on her short list of artists she dreamed of not only displaying in the gallery but bringing into the university to teach and inspire students and faculty alike.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum. We are part of the university,” Schulte says. “For me, spreading that knowledge to the next generation is so important and so valuable.”

Rozin, who himself teaches at New York Univeristy, will meet with digital art students during programs hosted in the spring. But in the meantime, Schulte is just excited to get more local eyes on the artist’s revolutionary work.

“I am interested in artwork that allows people to have experiences and expand their view of what art is,” Schulte says. “There’s a quote that I love. ‘A lot of people love art. A lot of people love tech. But not many love both.’ Our goal is to bridge that gap and help people to understand and embrace both disciplines and how they can beautifully come together.” lsumoa.org