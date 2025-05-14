Stock photo.

Act Out: Local actress hosts weekend acting workshop for kids

Every child is a superstar in their own way, but some are simply destined for the big screen. For little ones ages 6-12 interested in on-camera acting, Baton Rouge native Samantha Smith is offering an intensive, two-day workshop June 6-7.

Samantha Smith

After working in cities across the country, Smith is excited to give back to her hometown, she says. While California and New York dominate the spotlight, Louisiana ranks among them in the top three states for television and film production. “With the industry thriving in our backyard, this is our moment to cultivate and empower local talent to seize these growing opportunities,” Smith says.

Samantha Smith’s Kids On-Camera Acting Intensive is intended for beginners and aspiring young actors. Attendees will explore improvisation techniques, practice on-camera performance and more. On the final day, kids will perform in a live showcase for family and friends.

To learn more about the Kids On-Camera Acting Intensive or to register, click here.

