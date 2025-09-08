Where to find food, drink and treat flights in Baton Rouge | By 225 Staff -

Flights, or sample plates, are a hot concept that’s been on the rise in the Capitol Region. They’re a fun way to try out new flavors without having to commit to one choice.

From drinks to sweets, if you’re not really sure what you’re looking for, book a flight. Here are six local flights to share or sample yourself. No tickets or TSA checkpoints required.

What’s your favorite flight around town? Let the 225 team know at [email protected]

Ice cream flight at SmallCakes Baton Rouge

Cool off from the summer heat with a six-scoop ice cream flight. Pick out your favorites and add some new flavors in the rotation with choices like caramel ice cream infused with house-made caramel sauce, blue vanilla ice cream layered with chocolate cookie crumbles, vanilla ice cream layered with birthday sprinkles, and more.

Beignet flight at The Vintage

If you’re looking for something extra in your beignets, look no further. At The Vintage, pick three sweet tooth-approved fancy fillings for your beignets. Choices include sweet potato pumpkin, s’mores, raspberry, Nutella and other rotating flavors.

Tequila and margarita flights at Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Stop by Modesto on Wednesday nights to try its drink flights. Sample a few tequilas like Teremana Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. Quench your marg craving with a lineup of flavors like jalapeño pineapple, skinny berry and mangonada.

Coffee flight at Light House Coffee

Start your morning with coffee made three different ways at Light House. Sample the shop’s drip coffee, cold brew and espresso, plus an added sparkling water to cleanse the palate.

Beer flight at Mid-City Beer Garden

Not sure what kind of beer you’re looking for? Choose four drinks from Mid-City Beer Garden’s extensive menu and get a taste.

Whiskey and sake flights at Soji Modern Asian

Ever had Japanese whiskey or sake? Now’s your chance. Choose among Soji’s flight options: three pours of Japanese Whiskey, three pours of sakes, or samples from Redwood Empire Whiskeys.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.