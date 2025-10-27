What to do this Weekend: The Kingfish Restaurant at Hilton Capitol Center’s First Sunday Brunch | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Start the month off right with a Sunday brunch full of signature Southern dishes at the Hilton Capitol Center’s The Kingfish Restaurant.

Beginning this Sunday, November 2, guests and locals alike are invited to enjoy the new experience at the Kingfish Restaurant inside the Hilton. Hoping to make it a welcome tradition, the event will continue on the first Sunday of every month.

On the menu, attendees can try menu items like Mama T’s Shrimp & Grits, chicken and waffles with bourbon maple syrup, crab beignets and much more. At the heart of the monthly events, though, is the goal of fostering an even deeper sense of community in the downtown area.

For more information, visit the Hilton’s website here.