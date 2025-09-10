Simplify dinnertime with this Unstuffed Peppers recipe

Unstuffed Peppers

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 yellow onion, diced

2 bell peppers (any color), diced

2 tsp. dried basil

2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 (15-oz.) can diced tomatoes

4 oz. tomato sauce

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 cup long-grain white rice (uncooked)

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1 Tbsp. chopped basil, for garnish

Coat bottom of a deep skillet (will need lid) or Dutch oven with olive oil. Cook beef over medium heat until browned.

Add garlic, onion, bell peppers, basil, oregano and pepper to ground beef. Continue to cook until onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Add diced tomatoes (do not drain), tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, uncooked rice and beef broth. Stir gently to combine.

Cover skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Allow broth to come to a boil, gently stir to make sure all rice is combined in broth, then turn heat down to low and allow the mixture to simmer for 18-20 minutes. Turn heat off, leave lid in place, and allow to cook for additional 5 minutes.

Remove lid, fluff rice with a fork and sprinkle mozzarella over the top. Place lid back on and allow cheese to melt. Alternatively, you can place an oven-safe skillet in a preheated oven to melt cheese. Once cheese is melted, garnish with chopped basil and serve.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.