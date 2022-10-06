These spooky Halloween Spider Web Waffles are crawling into our hearts

With Aimee Broussard’s Halloween Spider Web Waffles, breakfast takes on a chilling twist. Utilizing a mini waffle maker to make the breakfast–or brunch–staples into bite-size webs, these waffles are ideal for friends and kids alike. Just add a spider mini donut and this spooky dish is complete.

HALLOWEEN SPIDER WEB WAFFLES

1 cup buttermilk pancake and waffle mix

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 egg

1 cup milk

Preheat mini spider web waffle maker according to manufacturer’s instructions.

In a large bowl, whisk together ingredients until just combined. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for the waffle maker for desired crispiness and amount of batter to use.

Serve warm with a dusting of powdered sugar, melted butter and maple syrup, as desired.

Note: This recipe was used with the Dash Spider Web Waffle mini waffle maker, which uses only 3 Tbsp. batter per waffle. If using a different waffle maker, you’ll likely only get 2 waffles with this recipe, so prepare accordingly.

Makes 10 waffles.

Check out more of our favorite desserts in Broussard’s latest inRegister column here.