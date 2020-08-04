TakeoutTuesday: The Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap from MJ’s Café

MJ’s Café is proof that plant-based food doesn’t have to be boring. Since 2013, MJ’s has been serving up the freshest plant-based, farm-to-table cuisine Baton Rouge has to offer. With everything from a vegan BLT to a Louisianan panini, there’s something on the menu to please any and all tastebuds.

Our choice this week is a customer favorite: the buffalo cauliflower wrap. This vegan wrap is served on warm pita with a mouthwatering combo of cauliflower and chickpeas tossed in buffalo sauce, paired with avocado, sprouts, pickled red onion and vegan ranch. Healthy, delicious and plant-based. Can it get any better?

Looking for more plant-based options? Check out this story from the inRegister archives.