Sweet and spicy kebabs to wow your guests at the next summer cookout

Something about grilled meat and vegetables on a wooden stick makes for a crowd-favorite meal on those warm summer nights. And with a just little bit of dicing and threading your ingredients onto a skewer, a dinner of grilled chicken and vegetables becomes a whole new experience–and a lot more entertaining. Plus, with a flavorful chili marinade and dipping sauce, these Sweet Chili Yogurt Kebabs from Aimee Broussard may just make you enjoy eating your veggies.

SWEET CHILI YOGURT CHICKEN KEBABS

Ingredients:

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. sweet chili sauce

1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes

1 large red bell pepper, cut into small pieces

1 large green bell pepper, cut into small pieces

1 medium zucchini (about 8 oz.), cut into slices, then halved

If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before assembling kebabs.

Combine yogurt and sweet chili sauce in a medium-size bowl. Remove half and set aside for dipping. Add chicken, bell peppers and zucchini into remaining yogurt sauce; toss.

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Thread chicken cubes, bell pepper pieces and zucchini slices alternately onto each skewer; coat kebabs with cooking spray. Grill kebabs for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until chicken is done and vegetables are lightly charred. Serve with reserved yogurt sauce.

Makes 6 servings.