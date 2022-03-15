This Strawberry Quickbread recipe is a sample of springtime sweetness

Forget the past weekend’s cold front. Aimee Broussard is willing spring into existence with this Strawberry Quickbread recipe that serves as a preview of the sweet–much warmer–months to come. With a thick sugar glaze, this bread is a treat best served on your porch while sipping an ice-cold glass of sweet tea.

STRAWBERRY QUICKBREAD

Ingredients:

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, divided

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

2 cups strawberries, chopped

Glaze Ingredients:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. heavy cream

2 Tbsp. strawberry purée or finely diced strawberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with non-stick baking spray and line with parchment paper extending beyond pan sides to serve as handles for easy removal.

In a medium bowl, combine granulated sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine 2 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, a little at a time, and stir until just combined.

In a small bowl, toss together diced strawberries and 2 Tbsp. flour until coated. Fold floured strawberries gently into batter. (Tossing strawberries with flour keeps them from sinking to the bottom.)

Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center of bread comes out mostly clean. Allow bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make Glaze, combine confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract, heavy cream and strawberry purée, and stir until smooth. Spread glaze on top of bread. Slice and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister.