These Strawberry Limeade Margaritas make a sweet spring treat

Whether you decide to salt your rim with sugar or salt, you truly can’t go wrong with this Strawberry Limeade Margarita recipe from Aimee Broussard, especially in the mounting heat as summer grows closer.

Even if you’re making adjustments for the kids’ table—just skip the tequila and triple sec—you’ll have a drink sure to spice up–or cool down–the party.

STRAWBERRY LIMEADE MARGARITAS

Ingredients:

1 (12-oz.) can frozen limeade concentrate

1 ½ cups cold water

1 lb. strawberries, washed, stems removed

6 oz. lime tequila

2 oz. triple sec

Margarita salt or sugar, for rimming

Limes and strawberries, for garnish

In a large pitcher, combine frozen limeade concentrate and water. Place strawberries in a food processor and pulse until puréed. Strain puréed strawberries through a fine mesh sieve and discard pulp and seeds. Add strained strawberry purée to limeade mixture. Add tequila and triple sec and mix until combined.

Moisten rims of 4 glasses. Add salt or sugar to a small plate, and dip rims into salt or sugar, twisting glass. Add ice.

Pour margaritas into glasses over ice, and garnish with lime and strawberries, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister.