Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Let’s Taco ‘Bout It

Whether you’re planning the menu for Cinco de Mayo or just looking for some fresh ideas to incorporate into your next Taco Tuesday rotation, this month is all about the taco. A recipe for making them, a salsa for accompanying them (or topping them!), and a fresh and fruity beverage to finish them off.

My Fish Tacos with Avocado Crema are the perfect warm-weather meal, keeping things light yet flavorful. The creamy avocado sauce gives just the right amount of zest to the fish and is as quick and easy as it is delicious. And if you’re thinking I’ve repeated the sauce before, you’d be correct because I used it to top my Shredded Chicken Taquitos in a previous issue. It works overtime and I’m A-OK with it.

The Corn and Avocado Salsa is great served with tortilla chips, but you can also top your tacos with it! Do you know how I know? Because I’ve done it multiple times. As delicious as the salsa is, it does not store well once you’ve added the avocados, so you’ll need to eat it quickly—hence, as a topping for your leftover tacos. The convenience of store-bought roasted corn keeps things quick when you’re in a hurry, but feel free to roast fresh corn for an extra punch of flavor.

You’re going to need something to wash those tacos down with, and some Strawberry Limeade Margaritas are certainly up for the challenge. They are sweet and tart and invite seasonal fresh strawberries to your Mexican-inspired festivities. You can even skip the alcohol for a refreshing drink that will have everyone saying ole!

Fish Tacos with Avocado Crema

Ingredients:

4 (4 oz.) pieces skinless firm white fish (cod, mahi mahi, etc.)

1 tsp. salt, divided

½ tsp. cumin

¾ tsp. lime chili seasoning

2 ripe avocados

Juice of ½ lime

¼ cup sour cream

8 tortillas

1 cup coleslaw

¼ cup shredded cheese (I like using the Mexican blend)

Lime wedges, for serving

Season fish with ½ tsp. salt, cumin and lime chili seasoning.

Prepare sauce: Combine ½ tsp. salt, avocados, lime juice and sour cream in a small bowl; refrigerate until ready to eat.

Over medium heat, spray a preheated skillet with olive oil, and cook fish for 4 to 5 minutes on each side until fish is just opaque and charred. Break into large chunks.

Char tortillas over an open flame on the burner or in a skillet for about 30 seconds on each side to warm them up.

Assemble tacos: Place a bit of coleslaw on the bottom of each tortilla, top with fish, sprinkle cheese, and finish with avocado crema. Serve with lime wedges.

Makes 4 servings.

Corn and Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

2 (10-oz.) packages frozen roasted corn

½ cup chopped red onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, diced, seeds separated

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup lime juice

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 large avocados, chopped

Toss all ingredients except avocado in a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to 24 hours for the flavors to meld.

When ready to serve, gently fold in avocados. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if desired.

Makes 6 servings.

Strawberry Limeade Margaritas

Ingredients:

1 (12-oz.) can frozen limeade concentrate

1 ½ cups cold water

1 lb. strawberries, washed, stems removed

6 oz. lime tequila

2 oz. triple sec

Margarita salt or sugar, for rimming

Limes and strawberries, for garnish

In a large pitcher, combine frozen limeade concentrate and water. Place strawberries in a food processor and pulse until puréed. Strain puréed strawberries through a fine mesh sieve and discard pulp and seeds. Add strained strawberry purée to limeade mixture. Add tequila and triple sec and mix until combined.

Moisten rims of 4 glasses. Add salt or sugar to a small plate, and dip rims into salt or sugar, twisting glass. Add ice.

Pour margaritas into glasses over ice, and garnish with lime and strawberries, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning cookbook author. Seen on QVC, Rachael Ray and more, she is a self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur with a penchant for porches and sweet hospitality. Find her online at aimeebroussard.com.