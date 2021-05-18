Try these Strawberry Jam Hand Pies for a perfectly portable summer dessert

No need to wash extra plates or utensils for a sample of sweetness—the only thing better than homemade pie is one that you can bring with you on the go, right in the palm of your hand. Personally, we’re privy to all kinds of filling here at inRegister, from apple to blackberry to anything that pairs with whipped cream, but there’s always something a bit special about a Louisiana strawberry, which is why we love that this recipe by Aimee Broussard comes with plenty of homemade jam inside. Don’t worry about being fancy; for this recipe, you can play it safe using a pre-made pie crust from the store and still impress your guests at the next summer shindig.

STRAWBERRY JAM HAND PIES

1 lb. strawberries

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Zest of 1/2 a lemon

1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. (containing 2 crusts) premade pie crust

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream

1/4 tsp. almond extract

Prepare jam filling: Wash and slice strawberries, removing hulls and green tops. Add strawberries and sugar to a medium saucepan, mix well, and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently while strawberries come to a boil. Once boiling, add lemon juice and zest. Boil for 15 minutes or until jam reaches 220 degrees on a candy thermometer. Keep stirring so sugar doesn’t stick to bottom of pot. Pour into a jar, allow to cool slightly, then refrigerate until ready to use.

When ready to assemble pies, preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat mat.

Sprinkle a bit of flour onto a clean work surface. Roll out thawed premade pie crusts. Using a 5-inch bowl or biscuit cutter (or a combination of both!), cut dough into rounds. Roll remaining dough into a ball, roll out, and repeat with any excess.

Place pie rounds onto prepared baking sheet. Fill each pie with about 1½ Tbsp. jam filling (or 1 tsp. for 3-inch minis). Take one side of each pie round and pull it over filling. Use back of fork to crimp edges together. Cut slit in top of each pie to vent.

Beat egg and brush tops of each pie with a pastry brush. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 to 30 minutes or until pies are golden brown. Allow pies to cool slightly on a wire rack.

While pies are baking, whisk together powdered sugar, cream and almond extract until smooth. Add additional sugar or cream to reach desired consistency. Drizzle icing on cooled pies and serve immediately.

Makes 6 large or 12 mini pies.